KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

VGK opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.