Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Intel Stock Down 11.5 %

INTC stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $38.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

