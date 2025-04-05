Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 236,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $86,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 31.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.16. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

