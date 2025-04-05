Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires Shares of 750 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK
Stryker Stock Performance
Shares of SYK opened at $346.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average is $374.23. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.