Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires Shares of 750 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $346.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average is $374.23. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.