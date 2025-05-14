Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.43 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.80 ($0.25). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 18.38 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,631,179 shares.
Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.02. The stock has a market cap of £234.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.90.
About Gulf Marine Services
Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.
The GMS fleet of 13 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.
