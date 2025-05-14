Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 869,208 shares changing hands.

Xeros Technology Group Stock Down 5.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.

