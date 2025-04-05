Andy Dignan Sells 700 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) President Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $18,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 232,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,143. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andy Dignan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $21,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $94,373.20.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.99, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9



Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

