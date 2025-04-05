Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Insider Sells $15,635.68 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $15,635.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,915.92. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ZION opened at $41.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 63.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $4,603,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.