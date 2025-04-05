AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 455512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

