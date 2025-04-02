Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Releases Earnings Results

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.94) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, reports. Catalyst Media Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 12,308.20%.

Catalyst Media Group Stock Performance

LON CMX opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Catalyst Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.20 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.42). The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 266.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.29.

Catalyst Media Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Catalyst Media Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile

Catalyst Media Group plc, engages in the provision of business administrative services worldwide. Its services focus on managing the strategic investment in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd (SIS), including the provision of non-executive director services to SIS and the management of overheads.

