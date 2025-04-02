GS Chain (LON:GSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GS Chain Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of GS Chain stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. GS Chain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.79 ($0.02).
GS Chain Company Profile
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
