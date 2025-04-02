GS Chain (LON:GSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GS Chain (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GS Chain Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GS Chain stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. GS Chain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.79 ($0.02).

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

