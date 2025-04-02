Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after buying an additional 288,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,566,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

