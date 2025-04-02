MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.65. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$14.87 and a 52 week high of C$25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.58.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

