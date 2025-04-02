iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.7% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Allie Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 79,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

