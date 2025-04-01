Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.41 and a beta of 1.89. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

