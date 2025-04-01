Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after acquiring an additional 206,105 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after acquiring an additional 650,052 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544,109 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

