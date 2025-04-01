Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.
Alpha Cognition Trading Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ:ACOG opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Alpha Cognition has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACOG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
About Alpha Cognition
Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
