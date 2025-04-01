Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 281.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,645,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

