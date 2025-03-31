World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The firm has a market cap of $729.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.48. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $161.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 53.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 19.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
