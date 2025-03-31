TriSalus Life Sciences’ (TLSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TLSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of TLSI stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Research analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, insider Sean Murphy purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,732 shares in the company, valued at $970,306.92. This represents a 8.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Emmett Young purchased 6,000 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,500. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,856 shares of company stock valued at $294,608. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $66,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 62,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

