Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.03) target price on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($36.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($27.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.25).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,729.50 ($22.36) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,425 ($31.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,794.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,764.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

