StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CVM opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

