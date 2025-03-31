American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

