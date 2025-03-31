American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $22.77.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
