Citigroup Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$39.00

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.23.

TSE DOO opened at C$48.65 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$47.16 and a 1 year high of C$102.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

