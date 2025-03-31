United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.73.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

