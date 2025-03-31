Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (IKT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

IKT opened at $2.29 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

