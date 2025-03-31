Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.18.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.