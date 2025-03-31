Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $37.51 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $212,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,804.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $658,551.97. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braze by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Braze by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 393.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.