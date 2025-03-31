Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ESBA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
