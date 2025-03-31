Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ESBA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

