Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Up 54.7% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. 108,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,285. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

