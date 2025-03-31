Cannell & Spears LLC Has $39.94 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 99,943 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 45.7% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 260,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,783.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $2,777,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

