Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,096 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

