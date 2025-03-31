Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,096 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.