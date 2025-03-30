Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,478,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,007,000 after buying an additional 435,311 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,630,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,524 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

