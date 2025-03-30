Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.6% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $536,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VEA stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.