Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,666 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,478,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,007,000 after acquiring an additional 435,311 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,630,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,524 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

