B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $4.15. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 15,208 shares changing hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.22% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.