Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.53 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.97). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 294,570 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.82. The firm has a market cap of £143.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.06.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

