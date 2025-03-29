William P. Foley II Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Huber Research raised Dun & Bradstreet to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 800,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 138,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

