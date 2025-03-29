Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) EVP Sells $2,663,640.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $201.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after buying an additional 106,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after buying an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

