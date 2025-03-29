James Williamson Acquires 16,000,000 Shares of Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Free Report) insider James Williamson purchased 16,000,000 shares of Australian Vintage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,920,000.00 ($1,207,547.17).

James Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, James Williamson bought 474,922 shares of Australian Vintage stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,739.86 ($38,830.10).

On Monday, February 24th, James Williamson bought 10,880,231 shares of Australian Vintage stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$1,360,028.88 ($855,364.07).

Australian Vintage Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

About Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers wine under the Nepenthe, McGuigan Gold, CTZN, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, Not Guilty, McGuigan Mid, Mr. Stubbs, KILKENNY CREAM, Ausgrape, Butcher’s Cellar, Sooshi Mango, Sevenly, The Shy Pig, Tempus One, Passion Pop, and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

