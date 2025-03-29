Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and traded as low as $22.06. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 3,375 shares traded.
Harleysville Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 20.43%.
Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend
About Harleysville Financial
Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.
