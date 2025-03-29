Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $10,517,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $10,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,769,577.30. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Carvana by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after buying an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,527,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $250.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

