Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $10,517,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $10,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,769,577.30. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $292.84.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $250.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
