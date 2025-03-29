Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.600-5.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

OXM stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $111.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

