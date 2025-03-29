BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.67 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BBGI Global Infrastructure had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

BBGI opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.51. The firm has a market cap of £998.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.23. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.40 ($1.89).

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA (BBGI) is a responsible infrastructure investment company and a constituent of the FTSE 250 that invests in and actively manages for the long-term a globally diversified, low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments.BBGI is committed to delivering stable and predictable cash flows with progressive long-term dividend growth and attractive, sustainable, returns for shareholders.

