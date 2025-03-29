MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (MKZR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 25th

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ MKZR opened at $1.55 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00.

Insider Activity

In other MacKenzie Realty Capital news, CEO Robert E. Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,814.75. The trade was a 100.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 99,328 shares of company stock worth $201,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

