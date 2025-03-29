Short Interest in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 39.9%

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

USOI stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $79.26.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

About ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

