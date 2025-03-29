OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after acquiring an additional 838,366 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Comcast by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $743,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Comcast stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

