Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,724 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $57,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

