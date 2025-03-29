Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $663.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

