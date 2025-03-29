Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.56

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 24.8% increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $16.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $579.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $637.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

